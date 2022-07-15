uPlexa (UPX) Market Capitalization Reaches $74,510.48

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $74,510.48 and approximately $34.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 166.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000208 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About uPlexa

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

