Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Unum Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Unum Group has a payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Unum Group to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.14. The company had a trading volume of 68,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,517. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,287,038.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,453 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,621. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,681,000 after purchasing an additional 557,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,279,000 after purchasing an additional 288,209 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,535,000 after purchasing an additional 415,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

