Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 18.63%.

Shares of UNTY opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Unity Bancorp has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $31.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 39.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 45.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 45.0% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 149,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

