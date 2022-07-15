UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,991 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 57,528 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.1% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $163,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNH traded up $24.31 on Friday, hitting $526.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,136. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.85. The firm has a market cap of $494.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.37. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.43.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

