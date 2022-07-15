United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Lowered by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up about 3.3% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.15% of United Rentals worth $38,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Hedge Fund Activity

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $238,172,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $87,926,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $58,220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 6,738.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,605,000 after purchasing an additional 120,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in United Rentals by 179.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,344,000 after purchasing an additional 119,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $420.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.50.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $248.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

