United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $8.30 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,984 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $8,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111,000 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.12.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

