United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $7.24 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,361,000 after buying an additional 1,812,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,177,000 after purchasing an additional 70,220 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,005,000 after purchasing an additional 573,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,479,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,829 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.58 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.43. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

