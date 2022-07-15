United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $10.93 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 1.4% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 25,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after purchasing an additional 33,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $87.51 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.49. The firm has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.96.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

