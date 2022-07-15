United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $10.05 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 213.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,756 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises 1.3% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.41.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $153.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

