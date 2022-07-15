Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $205.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.10.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

