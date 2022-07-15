Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Trimmed by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,539 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,067,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.00. 32,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,554. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.82.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

