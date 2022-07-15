UBS Group Lowers Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $20.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on URBN. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $19.23 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 30.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.