UBS Group Lowers Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $296.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $395.00 to $296.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.60.

LULU stock opened at $278.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.88. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

