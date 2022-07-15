UBS Group Lowers Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $378.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $410.00 to $378.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DECK. TheStreet lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.18.

Shares of DECK opened at $265.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.45 and a 200 day moving average of $281.04. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $1.16. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 684 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

