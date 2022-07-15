UBS Group Cuts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $140.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by UBS Group from $189.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen downgraded Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.32.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $139.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.04 and a 200-day moving average of $198.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

