UBS Group Cuts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $140.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by UBS Group from $189.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen downgraded Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.32.
Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $139.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.04 and a 200-day moving average of $198.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.
About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
