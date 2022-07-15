Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBER opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

