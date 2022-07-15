U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.31. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

