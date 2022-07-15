Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Position Lifted by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 151.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Twilio by 864.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Greycroft LP bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,389 shares of company stock worth $1,303,976 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.12.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.14 and a twelve month high of $412.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.