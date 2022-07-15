TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Trading Down 5.9%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95.

About TV Asahi

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Music Publication Business, and Other Businesses segments. Its TV broadcasting business comprises time sales, spot sales, special programs, and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

