Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Given New 22.55 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 22.10 to 22.55 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $766.84 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 12.52%. Analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

(Get Rating)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

