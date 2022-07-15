Tullow Oil’s (TLW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 95 ($1.13) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 123.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TLW. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.75) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 82 ($0.98) to GBX 83 ($0.99) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.01) to GBX 87 ($1.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.80) to GBX 75 ($0.89) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tullow Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 75.89 ($0.90).

TLW traded up GBX 0.56 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 42.60 ($0.51). The company had a trading volume of 2,392,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,929,959. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 50.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 52.49. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 39.38 ($0.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 63.52 ($0.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The firm has a market cap of £612.72 million and a P/E ratio of -9.04.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

