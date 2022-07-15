TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) fell 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 7,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

