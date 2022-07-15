TrustVerse Market Capitalization Reaches $5.00 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (TRV) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $80,992.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,915.50 or 1.00054237 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TRV is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 689,227,426 coins. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

