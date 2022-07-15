Truist Financial Trims Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Target Price to $30.00

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HSII. StockNews.com cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

HSII stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.08. 2,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,267. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.85. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $283.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 27,134 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 17,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 172,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,794 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

