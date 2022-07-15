Truist Financial Trims Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Target Price to $30.00

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HSII. StockNews.com cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 4.8 %
HSII stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.08. 2,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,267. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.85. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $50.03.
Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 27,134 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 17,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 172,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,794 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
