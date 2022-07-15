Truist Financial Cuts Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target to $44.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHCT. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 target price on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $35.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.28 million, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.26. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

