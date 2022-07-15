Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $710,595,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Truist Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,701 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Truist Financial by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,159,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,187,000 after acquiring an additional 915,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Truist Financial by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,529,000 after acquiring an additional 864,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.08. The company has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

