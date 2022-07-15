True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.38

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.38 and traded as low as C$6.31. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$6.40, with a volume of 106,595 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.75 price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

The firm has a market cap of C$564.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.29%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

