Trittium Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week (TRTT)

Trittium (TRTT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Trittium coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trittium has a total market capitalization of $379,435.67 and $1,193.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trittium has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trittium Profile

Trittium’s launch date was May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. Trittium’s official message board is medium.com/@trittiumcoin. Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trittium is trittium.cc.

Buying and Selling Trittium

According to CryptoCompare, “Tritium is an intermediary platform that allows for fast and easy peer-to-peer loans backed by crypto collateral. Both lenders and borrowers get to leverage their positions – lenders by earning interest on their latent cash and borrowers by getting the cash flow without having to part with their crypto assets. Building upon the Blockchain decentralized nature, Trittium aims to take the sharing economy one step further. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trittium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trittium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trittium using one of the exchanges listed above.

