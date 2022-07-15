Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.88

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.88 and last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 30390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

TRN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 402.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 275,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after buying an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

