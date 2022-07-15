Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.83

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 5500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trilogy Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.06 million and a PE ratio of -4.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.75.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

