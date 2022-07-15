Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock Price Up 5.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) traded up 5.9% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.63. 843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 428,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Specifically, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 36,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $361,662.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,314,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,051,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 36,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $361,662.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,314,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,051,292.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 11,804 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $125,240.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 770,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,174,962.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 810,905 shares of company stock valued at $7,803,029. 47.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCDA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $590.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.13. On average, analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricida

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter worth $17,054,000. Bleichroeder LP boosted its holdings in Tricida by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,367,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after buying an additional 67,353 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter worth about $22,324,000. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tricida by 540.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 916,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 773,895 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

