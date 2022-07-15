Tri Star Advisors Inc. Has $4.83 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 92,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 211,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 45,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 131.6% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 90.1% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.09. The company had a trading volume of 415,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,604. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.