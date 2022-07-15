Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

OTCMKTS:TMICY opened at $51.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52. Trend Micro has a 12 month low of $47.33 and a 12 month high of $62.20.

Trend Micro ( OTCMKTS:TMICY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $434.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.95 million. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 19.40%. Analysts anticipate that Trend Micro will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trend Micro (Get Rating)

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.