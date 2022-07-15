Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.
OTCMKTS:TMICY opened at $51.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52. Trend Micro has a 12 month low of $47.33 and a 12 month high of $62.20.
About Trend Micro (Get Rating)
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trend Micro (TMICY)
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.