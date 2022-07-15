TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in June

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the June 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TSYHY opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. TravelSky Technology has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $21.34.

Get TravelSky Technology alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0648 per share. This represents a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from TravelSky Technology’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.