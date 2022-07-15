Tran Capital Management L.P. Invests $367,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.19. The company had a trading volume of 74,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,143,882. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.66. The stock has a market cap of $143.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.