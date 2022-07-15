Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Shares Gap Up to $4.12

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.12, but opened at $4.25. Traeger shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 18,830 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COOK. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Traeger from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Traeger from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.72.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $455.12 million and a P/E ratio of -3.26.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $223.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Traeger by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Traeger by 19.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Traeger by 30.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Traeger by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

