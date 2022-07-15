Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.91

Shares of Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.62. Track Group shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 4,226 shares traded.

Track Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16.

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Track Group had a return on equity of 322.34% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter.

About Track Group

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices. Its products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology; and Shadow, an offender tracking device with 3G compliant.

