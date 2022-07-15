Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Hits New 12-Month High at $177.00

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 177 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 174 ($2.07), with a volume of 25936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($1.84).

Town Centre Securities Stock Up 12.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £91.40 million and a PE ratio of 695.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 142.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 148.70.

About Town Centre Securities

(Get Rating)

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.