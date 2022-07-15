TitanSwap Market Cap Tops $66.53 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (TITAN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00006079 BTC on major exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $66.53 million and $5.96 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TitanSwap

TITAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

