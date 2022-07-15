Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Robert W. Baird

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TITN. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.67.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $23.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.65. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.00 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 10.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 874,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,712,000 after purchasing an additional 81,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 724,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,783,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 14.2% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 607,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 588,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after purchasing an additional 77,750 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Machinery (Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.