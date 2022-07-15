Titan Coin Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 96.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $191,120.97 and $826.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007150 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000902 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000065 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000428 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

