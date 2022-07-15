tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($2.97) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

TBLD opened at GBX 121 ($1.44) on Tuesday. tinyBuild has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 280 ($3.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 151.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 170.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £246.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,025.00.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development and publishing of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

