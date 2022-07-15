Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Short Interest Update

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a decrease of 74.8% from the June 15th total of 367,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 925.0 days.
Shares of Times Neighborhood stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Times Neighborhood has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30.
