Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Short Interest Update

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a decrease of 74.8% from the June 15th total of 367,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 925.0 days.

Shares of Times Neighborhood stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Times Neighborhood has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30.

Times Neighborhood Company Profile

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited provides property management and other relevant services primarily to property developers, property owners and residents, and governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China. The company offers property management services for residential and non-residential properties.

