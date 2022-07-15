Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.75 target price (down previously from $6.15) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.34.

Tilray stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. Tilray has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,624,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,558,765.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tilray by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,489,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,523,000 after buying an additional 563,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 69,344 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 13.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,151,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 138,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tilray by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,095,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

