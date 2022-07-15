Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Shares Down 9.5%

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.38 and last traded at C$4.38. Approximately 497,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,848,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.84.

Tilray Brands Stock Down 9.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.85.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands Inc engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products. It operates through five segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, Wellness Business, and Business Under Development. The company provides medical and adult-use cannabis products; pharmaceutical and wellness products; beverage alcohol products; and hemp-based food and other wellness products.

