Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Receives C$2.03 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.05.

TWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CSFB lifted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Standpoint Research lifted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.15 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$1.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$420.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.34. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$1.15 and a 12 month high of C$1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.60.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$658.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$464.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

