Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report released on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TWM. Standpoint Research raised their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.15 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.05.

Shares of TSE TWM opened at C$1.23 on Friday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$1.15 and a 52 week high of C$1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.60. The company has a market cap of C$420.42 million and a P/E ratio of 4.73.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$658.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$464.00 million.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

