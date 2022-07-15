thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Stock Price Down 5%

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €5.13 ($5.13) and last traded at €5.18 ($5.18). 3,618,653 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €5.45 ($5.45).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.17.
thyssenkrupp Company Profile (ETR:TKA)
Further Reading
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.