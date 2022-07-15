thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Stock Price Down 5%

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €5.13 ($5.13) and last traded at €5.18 ($5.18). 3,618,653 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €5.45 ($5.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.17.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

