Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.85

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 2300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBCP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 75,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 26,181 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the fourth quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.