Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) vs. Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Head to Head Survey

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) and Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Thoughtworks and Luokung Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thoughtworks -8.85% -22.60% -6.16% Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A

17.0% of Thoughtworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Luokung Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thoughtworks and Luokung Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thoughtworks $1.07 billion 4.17 -$23.62 million N/A N/A Luokung Technology $145.07 million 1.07 -$68.80 million N/A N/A

Thoughtworks has higher revenue and earnings than Luokung Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Thoughtworks and Luokung Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thoughtworks 0 3 9 0 2.75 Luokung Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Thoughtworks presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.67%. Given Thoughtworks’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Thoughtworks is more favorable than Luokung Technology.

Summary

Thoughtworks beats Luokung Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thoughtworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses. It offers enterprise modernization, platforms, and cloud services, including modernization strategy and execution, digital platform strategy and engineering organization transformation, cloud modernization, cloud-native application support and evolution, and platform assessment and remediation; and customer experience, product, and design services comprising idea to market, customer experience strategy, product management transformation, and product design and delivery. The company also provides data and artificial intelligence services, such as data strategy, intelligent products, data platforms and data mesh, continuous delivery for machine learning, and data governance; and digital transformation and operations services, which include delivery transformation, digital fluency, organization transformation, value-driven portfolio management, technology strategy, executive advisory, and digital foundations training. It serves its clients in various industry verticals, including technology and business services; energy, public, and health services; retail and consumer; financial services and insurance; and automotive, travel, and transportation. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Luokung Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance rail travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, which provides business to customer (B2C) location-based services; and SuperEngine that offers business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) services in connection with spatial-temporal big data processing. The company also provides software development kits and application-programming interfaces, which provide spatial-temporal big data analysis and customized map to software and mobile application developers; and spatial temporal indexing cloud service, a data-level virtualization technology. In addition, it offers information SuperEngine that includes the server engine, which enables to store, manage, and index the spatial temporal big data on the server side; and Web graphics image engine that supports transmission of graphics images, as well as display and edge computing for multi-terminal and cross-platform. Further, the company provides spatial temporal cloud platform, which offers cloud services, including data storage, data resource, and platform support services, as well as supports users to aggregate multi-source spatial data, map services, and Internet of Things streaming data; HD Map, an infrastructural component in smart transportation, autonomous driving, and smart cities; and autonomous driving enabling services. Luokung Technology Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

